CS Setty: Soft spoken village boy set to occupy SBI's corner office

For Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, from a rural financier’s family in Andhra Pradesh, entering the banking profession was a natural progression.

On Saturday, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) recommended Setty (who turns 59 in September) — one of the managing directors (MDs) of SBI — as the next chairman of the country’s largest lender.

FSIB makes recommendations to the government for the appointment of senior executives in public sector financial institutions.

Being recommended to the top post of SBI — with a Rs 61-trillion balance sheet and 500 million customers — is certainly recognition of Setty’s talent, grit and performance.

His