Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46841.40 + 6.85
Heatmap

SoftBank looks to exit Zomato, plans to offload 93.5 million shares

The price range for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 120-121 per share, said sources

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SoftBank’s investment firm SVF Growth Singapore plans to offload its remaining 93.5 million shares (1.1 per cent equity) in food delivery major Zomato on Friday.

The price range for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 120-121 per share, said sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of Zomato last closed at Rs 121.8. SoftBank will be able to mop up about Rs 1,130 crore ($135 million) from the deal. In October, the investment major had sold 1.1 per cent stake in Zomato at Rs 111.2 per share to raise Rs 1,040 crore.

Last month, Alipay Singapore Holding had sold its entire 3.44 per cent stake in Zomato. It sold 296 million shares at Rs 112.7 apiece for a total of Rs 3,336 crore.

Shares of Zomato have more than doubled this year.

Also Read

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

Zomato hits fresh 52-week high; surpasses its IPO price after a year

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

Zomato stock rally may show signs of exhaustion from here on: Analysts

Chole Bhature, Biryani, Momos: What's India ordering most on Zomato?

Vivo PMLA case: Court to decide on taking cognisance of charge sheet on Wed

SoftBank seeks to offload shares worth $135 million in Zomato: Report

AMNS India plans Rs 100 cr capital infusion on 3 scrap processing centres

Google withdraws appeal against HC order in user choice billing system case

Hyundai, Ducati latest automakers to increase vehicle prices from January 1

Topics : Softbank Group Zomato stock market trading

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon