Some related-party transactions not disclosed inadvertently: Kaynes Tech

Mysore-headquartered Kaynes Technologies on Friday said that it had “inadvertently not disclosed” some of the related-party transactions in the standalone financial statements of the company.
The company, however, said that these transactions were not required to be disclosed under the consolidated accounting standards as per the Indian Accounting Standards.
Earlier this week, Kotak Institutional Equities flagged in a report inconsistencies in the company’s related-party transactions, an ambiguous accounting treatment of goodwill or reserve adjustments under acquisitions, and sharp additions to intangibles for technical know-how, among other issues at the company.
“We have observed inconsistencies in the disclosures made by the standalone entity and various subsidiaries on inter-company related transactions for the year and in year-end balances,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.
The related-party transactions flagged by Kotak Institutional Equities included the purchase of Rs 1.8 billion from Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing in 2024-25, year-end payables of Rs 3.2 billion to Kaynes Technology, and receivables of Rs 1.9 billion from the company.
Kaynes Technologies, one of the 10 companies setting up a new semiconductor unit in India under the India Semiconductor Mission, had in July this year announced plans to set up a new electronics manufacturing facility in Bhopal with an investment of Rs 352 crore.
The plant's commercial production is expected to start in 2026, with nearly 1,000 jobs for highly skilled workers likely to be created. At the Bhopal plant, Kaynes is expected to make products in the automotive, aerospace, defence, medical, industrial, internet-of-things, and outer-space sectors using new surface-mount technology and high-precision electronic assembly lines.