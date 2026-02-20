Special-skill graduates now form 60% of TCS fresher hiring: HR head

The company’s three-tier fresher hiring structure — Prime, Digital and Ninja — has seen a significant tilt towards higher-skilled roles, with the share of Prime and Digital hires rising substantially.

“We have seen a 50 per cent increase in volume that we hire in the Prime and Digital cadre from what we have done. And we want to increase more. Previously it was about 10–15 per cent three years back, but now it has gone up to 60 per cent,” said Sudeep Kunnumal, chief human resources officer, TCS. He spoke with Business Standard on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit.

A Prime hire can have a salary as high as Rs 11 lakh at the entry level and above.

Kunnumal shared that on an overall basis the company now has about 270,000 people in advanced skills. “This is 3x compared to a year ago. We have this aspiration to be the world’s largest AI-led tech services company,” he added. “Every three minutes, we are getting an AI-trained person,” he said.

Kunnumal said TCS has a five-pillar strategy for creating an AI-first company, “and one of the first pillars is to create an AI-first mindset, which means you first give the right of business to AI to solve any problem. The second thing that we always feel is there is always a human in the room,” he added.

According to him, AI is meant to augment human capability rather than replace it. “Being a tech services company, the power and opportunity of understanding the customer and their context is very deep. So our employees know what responsible AI is. They understand the risks to be able to learn, what the hallucinations and biases are, and with all these guardrails, they also have technology skills to use AI contextually to solve customer problems. So this could be doing rapid building engineers, it could be doing a whiteboard, or it could be involving the customers and doing a workshop,” he explained.

On TCS’s headcount declining to about 582,000 from a peak of 622,000, Kunnumal said the reduction was part of efforts to become future-ready. “We continue to hire, and in the last calendar year we hired more than 85,000 people. So I don’t think the numbers will oscillate, but they will stabilise at least. We also do not have to take any more restructuring expense,” he said.

Despite a falling headcount, the company’s attrition has also increased. At the end of the third quarter (December 31, 2025) attrition was at 13 per cent.

“The number is a little beyond our comfort area and we definitely want to be much lower, something around the lower double-digit range. So we are making all the efforts by engaging and doing the right interventions to reduce it further. That includes very hyper-personalised connects with individuals and having deep conversations with them on their aspirations and how we can help them with their goals and aspirations. The third thing is we have democratised compensation through our Elevate framework,” he added.

Kunnumal also said the company is looking at adding a new skill set of employees for its new data centre business, HyperVault.

“We are hiring leadership talent also, globally from the market. It is a new industry that TCS was not in. It is the first AI data centre in India that needs different capability in terms of technology people, design, architecture and power,” he added.