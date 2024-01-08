Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SPIC Group pledges to invest Rs 1,900 crore in Tamil Nadu over next 2 years

SPIC is earmarking Rs 970 crore to revamp the existing urea plant, augment capacity, and establish a 150 MTPD (metric tones per day) green ammonia plant

corporate investment, investment

Representative Image

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC Ltd) has announced significant investments during the Global Investors Meet in Chennai through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state government. The Group has pledged an investment of Rs 1,900 crore over the next two years, spanning SPIC, Greenstar Fertilizers, and Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers.

As part of an ambitious Group expansion, SPIC is earmarking Rs 970 crore to revamp the existing urea plant, augment capacity, and establish a 150 MTPD (metric tonnes per day) green ammonia plant. "We remain committed to farmers' economic empowerment and yield enhancement, steadfastly dedicated to serving the agricultural community," it said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Greenstar Fertilizers is set to invest Rs 640 crore in a water-soluble fertilizer (WSF) mixing plant at Chennai, a 2500 MTPA Sulphuric Acid plant, and the refurbishment of DAP I and II plants in Thoothukudi. This investment marks the second WSF facility, following the inauguration of the first plant in Thoothukudi in November 2023, which is notable for being entirely operated by women employees.

Similarly, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (TFL) will allocate Rs 290 crore to establish a soda ash and ammonium chloride Plant in Thoothukudi. In 2023, TFL achieved a milestone by becoming the first company to manufacture Green Soda Ash and Green Ammonium Chloride at its Thoothukudi plant.

"These investments, committed during GIM 2024, will generate significant direct and indirect employment in the State. Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives will continue to guide SPIC's operations, underlining its dedication to responsible business practices and future endeavours," the group said.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Tamil Nadu Round Table 2023: Need to make MSMEs future-ready, say experts

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts

Air India's virtual travel assistant is now on Whatsapp. Details here

Jaguar Land Rover Oct-Dec quarter wholesales up 27% at 101,043 units

Adani Ports' first bond issue in over 2 yrs lapped up, more coming: Bankers

Microsoft to train 100,000 Indian developers in AI technologies, tools

Vistara plans to use virtual, augmented reality technologies for training

Topics : SPIC Petrochemical Tamil Nadu Investment Fertilizers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon