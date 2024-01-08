Microsoft to train 100,000 Indian developers in AI technologies, tools

Tech giant Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of the AI Odyssey initiative, which aims to skill 100,000 developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools.

"The AI Odyssey programme offers a comprehensive learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate the relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes," said the company.

The month-long programme is open to all, without any experience or background preference required.

"To participate in the programme, developers will need to register on the AIOdyssey portal, following which they will be able to access the learning modules and resources," said an official press release from the company.

The programme has two levels that participants need to complete by the end of this month.

While the first level of the programme will educate participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios, the second level will have an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that will earn them 'Microsoft Applied Skills credentials'.

Microsoft Applied Skills credentials is a new verifiable credential that validates their ability to solve real-world problems with AI, said the company.

"AI is the future of innovation and India is leading the way with its tech talent. The Microsoft Applied Skills credential will help developers demonstrate their competence and creativity in the most in-demand AI skills and scenarios. We welcome all developers to join us in creating meaningful AI solutions that will contribute to India's economy," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director, Microsoft India.

The tech giant also announced that participants who complete both levels of challenges will also stand a chance to win a VIP Pass to attend the Microsoft AI Tour in Bangalore in February 2024.