close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SpiceJet to appoint Arun Kashyap as Chief Operating Officer from June 12

The appointment of Kashyap will be effective from June 12 and he will report to the airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SpiceJet

SpiceJet

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its Chief Operating Officer.

Kashyap will be rejoining SpiceJet from Air India where he is the Chief Technical Officer. Earlier, he had served as the Chief Program & Transformation Officer at SpiceJet.

The appointment of Kashyap will be effective from June 12 and he will report to the airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, SpiceJet said in a release.

He has also worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.

"I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline," Singh said.

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices

SpiceJet quarterly loss widens to Rs 838 crore on higher fuel prices

SpiceJet approves slump sale of cargo biz, raising Rs 2,500 cr via QIB

Reliance Cap lenders to meet on Friday to take call on Hinduja Group bid

Import of Chinese medical devices surges up to 152%, shows data

Received 'significant part' of Q4 dues from Vodafone Idea: Indus Towers

Expect India to be Citroen's biggest growth driver outside Europe: CEO

Tesla Power inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pump

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aviation SpiceJet airlines

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance Cap lenders to meet on Friday to take call on Hinduja Group bid

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Import of Chinese medical devices surges up to 152%, shows data

Medical devices
3 min read

Received 'significant part' of Q4 dues from Vodafone Idea: Indus Towers

Vodafone Idea
2 min read

Expect India to be Citroen's biggest growth driver outside Europe: CEO

Citroen C3
4 min read

Tesla Power inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pump

Indian Oil Corp
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon