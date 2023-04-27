close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tesla Power inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pump

The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Oil Corp

Indian Oil Corp

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla Power USA on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to sell and service batteries at the state-owned firm's petrol pumps.

The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said in a statement.

"This will be the first national-level tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for battery distribution. To start with, Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the select IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region, which will be subsequently expanded to other states," it added.

Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA, said his company currently has over 5,000 distribution points in India and aims to double it in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA a distribution reach of over 40,000-mark.

Also Read

IOCL petrol pumps to sell vehicle batteries in new marketing push

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Tesla Megapack to achieve sustainable energy future for Earth, says Musk

Indian Oil selects Jio's managed network services for its petrol pumps

Google's content removal policy applies universally in world: Executive

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Retail chain Shoppers Stop targets double-digit revenue growth in FY24: CEO

Harley sees 37% rise in profit boosted by higher demand for popular bikes

Caterpillar's Q1 profit rises by 31% on resilient demand, higher prices

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tesla Tesla power bank Indian Oil

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tesla Power inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pump

Indian Oil Corp
1 min read

Google's content removal policy applies universally in world: Executive

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Retail chain Shoppers Stop targets double-digit revenue growth in FY24: CEO

Image
2 min read

Harley sees 37% rise in profit boosted by higher demand for popular bikes

Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson bikes
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Maruti Q4 net profit jumps 42% to Rs 2,670 cr, plans to set up a new plant

Maruti Suzuki
4 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon