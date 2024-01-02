Sensex (    %)
                        
NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as its new managing director

Mehta's last stint was at Hershey India for 2.5 years as managing director, and prior to that, she was at the country's largest FMCG firm, Hindustan Unilever, for 18 years

Geetika Mehta

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

NIVEA India has appointed Geetika Mehta as its new managing director, and she is among a few women who have been at the helm of fast-moving consumer goods companies.

Mehta’s last stint was at Hershey India for 2.5 years as managing director, and prior to that, she was at the country’s largest FMCG firm, Hindustan Unilever, for 18 years.
“Geetika, with a distinguished career in the FMCG sector, has a proven track record of developing small businesses as well as managing large-scale corporations across markets including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil, and South Africa. Her extensive experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with NIVEA India’s objective of providing consumers with superior product quality in line with its care proposition,” Nivea India said in its release.

Prior to Mehta, Neil George was at the helm of Nivea India.

The release also said that Mehta has held key leadership positions, managing cross-functional teams and contributing significantly to the success and profitability of the brands she has been associated with.

“…As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying NIVEA's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians,” Mehta was quoted as saying in the release.

Other women who hold leadership positions at FMCG companies include Prabha Narasimhan as MD and CEO of Colgate Palmolive (India), who joined the oral care major in 2022. MR Jyothy was also appointed as MD of Jyothy Labs in 2020.

At Parle Agro, the Chauhan sisters are at the helm of the company. Schauna Chauhan is currently the CEO, and Nadia Chauhan holds the position of Joint Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer.

Nisaba Godrej from the Godrej family currently holds the position of Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products.

Other Indian women who have held leadership positions include Prabha Parameswaran as MD in 2012-2014.

Vinita Bali also joined biscuit major Britannia Industries in 2006 and was with the company for nine years.

Sangeeta Pendurkar also held the post of MD at Kellogg India and quit in 2017.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

