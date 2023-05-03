State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

"The company has obtained 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Khavda Solar Park through e-Reverse auction conducted by GUVNL, SJVN Ltd," Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

Bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.88 per unit, the project will be set on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. The tentative cost for development of this project shall be approximately Rs 1,200 crore, he added.

The project is expected to generate 505 million units in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 11,756 million units.

"Commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,76,067 tonnes of carbon emission. With the allotment of this project, our solar & wind portfolio stands at 17,620 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation and the rest is under various stages of implementation," he said.

