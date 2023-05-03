close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).

"The company has obtained 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Khavda Solar Park through e-Reverse auction conducted by GUVNL, SJVN Ltd," Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

Bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.88 per unit, the project will be set on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. The tentative cost for development of this project shall be approximately Rs 1,200 crore, he added.

The project is expected to generate 505 million units in the first year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 11,756 million units.

"Commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,76,067 tonnes of carbon emission. With the allotment of this project, our solar & wind portfolio stands at 17,620 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation and the rest is under various stages of implementation," he said.

Also Read

State-owned SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

SJVN bags Maharashtra discom's 200-MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore

SJVN, Grid Corporation of Odisha to form JV for hydro, solar projects

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW solar power in next 5 years

Indian Oil to recoup $61 million of fuel sales bill from Go First

HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Auditor who was named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani's company

Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Yum! Brands reported 25% system sales growth in India in Jan-March quarter

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SJVN solar power

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State-owned SJVN bags 200 MW solar project worth Rs 1,200 crore from GUVNL

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
1 min read

Indian Oil to recoup $61 million of fuel sales bill from Go First

Go First
2 min read

HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Max Healthcare
1 min read

Auditor who was named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani's company

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Adani Group starts work on data centre at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First
3 min read

Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi

probe
3 min read

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon