HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

Max Helathcare had moved the court after Quality Care went ahead with a better offer from the US-based private equity fund, Blackstone to sell Care Hospitals.



Max says as it has signed a term sheet with Quality Care for the acquisition of Care Hospitals, its offer should be decided first.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed the retired judge Justice S J Kathawalla as an arbitrator to decide the dispute between Max Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Touch Healthcare, Quality Care hospitals and Evercare Group management over the acquisition of the Care Hospitals.