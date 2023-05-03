HC appoints arbitrator in Max Healthcare, Care Hospitals dispute case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday appointed the retired judge Justice S J Kathawalla as an arbitrator to decide the dispute between Max Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Touch Healthcare, Quality Care hospitals and Evercare Group management over the acquisition of the Care Hospitals.
Max Helathcare had moved the court after Quality Care went ahead with a better offer from the US-based private equity fund, Blackstone to sell Care Hospitals.
Max says as it has signed a term sheet with Quality Care for the acquisition of Care Hospitals, its offer should be decided first.
