close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

In a letter to Power Minister R K Singh, Assocham said "there is a significant opportunity to monetise unutilised passive fibre infrastructure already built

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Optical fibre cable

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Industry body Assocham has requested the government to direct state transmission utilities to take necessary steps to optimise the utilisation and monetisation of their spare optical ground wire capacity.

A passive optical network or optical ground wire is a dual functioning cable. Besides transportation of power, these can be used for telecommunications purposes, Assocham said, adding that various state transmission utilities presently own and operate around one lakh km of such infrastructure with "ample spare optical ground wire (OPGW) capacity".

In a letter to Power Minister R K Singh, Assocham said "there is a significant opportunity to monetise unutilised passive fibre infrastructure already built... by the various state transmission utilities (STUs)."

The association, in its letter, has requested for directions to STUs to take the necessary steps to optimise the utilisation and monetisation of their spare optical ground wire capacity.

Monetisation of existing unutilised passive fibre infrastructure by the various state transmission utilities will lead to revenue generation for the STUs without any significant financial investments and this will ultimately reduce the electricity tariff paid by the end consumers, the letter said.

This would clearly be a win-win scenario as the end-consumer (Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs) would gain robust telecom infra without the need to create duplicate infrastructure in remote areas, and the service layer players will be able to leverage a nation-wide interconnected infrastructure network held by the various STUs, the industry body said.

Such a model already exists in Maharashtra where private player Sterlite Power and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd have formed a JV Maharashtra Transmission Communication Infrastructure Ltd or MTCIL.

Also Read

India eyes overseas copper, lithium mines to meet domestic shortfall

Goa govt completes first phase of auction of iron ore mining blocks

Nokia partners with Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Don't hike repo rate by more than 25-35 bps: Assocham's advice to RBI

China's Sunwalk Group intends to invest $2 bn in Pakistan telecom sector

US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Mukesh Ambani's RIL has stock analysts most bullish in seven years

MTCIL has around 3,350 kms of OPGW network and is providing telecom infrastructure as a service to more than communication service providers in the state.

This model may be emulated across various STUs of the country to maximise revenue potential of their existing unutilised passive infrastructure.

The opportunity is ripe to create an enabling framework to unlock the potential of unused OPGW fibres across the country and the STUs sit at the heart of this opportunity, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Optical Fibre Cable Assocham Power ministry

First Published: May 09 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

Optical fibre cable
2 min read

US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

Swiggy
2 min read

Govt bailout of Go First unlikely unless engine issue resolved: Dy Minister

Go First
2 min read

Air India pilots get more time to accept revised compensation structure

Air India, aircraft, flights
3 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon