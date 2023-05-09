close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mukesh Ambani's RIL has stock analysts most bullish in seven years

The stock is down 3% so far in 2023 compared with a gain of 1.5% in the S&P BSE Sensex Index, hurt in part by a decline in crude prices

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Analysts are at their most bullish on billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. since January 2016 amid a dip in the share price of India’s largest company.

The stock is down 3% so far in 2023 compared with a gain of 1.5% in the S&P BSE Sensex Index, hurt in part by a decline in crude prices. Thirty-three of the 38 analysts that cover the conglomerate have buy ratings, with many citing attractive valuations as well as optimism for its various oil-related, consumer and telecom businesses.
The planned listing of the company’s Jio Financial Services Ltd. later this year “could drive value unlocking and is a potential key trigger for the stock,” said Hemang Khanna, an analyst at Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities India Pvt. He added that consumer and new-energy businesses will be key drivers of value creation for Reliance.
chart

Also Read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Ambani 1st among Indians, 2nd globally on Brand Guardianship Index 2023

Hope WPL inspires young girls to follow dreams, take up sports: Nita Ambani

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

JP Morgan ordered to pay Frank founder Javice's lawyers while they sue her

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply


Topics : Stock Market Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Ports to pay $130 mn of debt early, $413 mn debt tendered for payment

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Carborundum Universal reports profit more than double to Rs 137 cr in Q4

Carborundum Universal opens R&amp;D centre in Tamil Nadu
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read

JP Morgan ordered to pay Frank founder Javice's lawyers while they sue her

Charlie Javice
4 min read

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Moody’s
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Greenply Industries to enter into a joint venture agreement with Samet BV

handshake, merger, alliance
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon