State-owned PFC on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited (CVPPPL) to extend a term loan of Rs 1,869.265 crore.

The CVPPPL is a 51:49 per cent Joint Venture of NHPC LTD and Jammu And Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) said in a statement.

PFC signed an agreement with CVPPPL for Rs 1,869.265 crore term loan, it added.

With this agreement, the financial closure for Kiru HEP (hydroelectric project) for Rs 3,738.53 crore has been achieved, PFC said.