STL among world's first companies to develop 180 micron optical fibre

Also Read

China's Sunwalk Group intends to invest $2 bn in Pakistan telecom sector

Noise launches ColorFit Loop smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature

Qualcomm doubles down on 5G access with Jio to connect 100 mn Indian homes

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

JioCinema to start subscription model after IPL 2023; check details here

Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

Apple fans have their moment hobnobbing with Tim Cook at the BKC store

Reliance Capital resolution process completion deadline extended to July 16