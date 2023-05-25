close

Stock trading platform 5paisa appoints Ex-Google Narayan Gangadhar as CEO

Discount brokerage firm 5paisa Capital on Thursday said it has appointed former Google executive Narayan Gangadhar as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Gangadhar has over two decades of experience, mostly with global technology companies like Google, Uber and Amazon.

He is a Bachelor of Engineering from Mumbai University and a Master in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a statement said.

"Gangadhar's engineering skills and Silicon Valley experience with tech giants will complement the digital transformation priorities at 5paisa.com. Technology, both on the infrastructure trading platform and user interface experience side, will play a critical role in the brokerage industry going forward," promoter R Venkataraman said.

5paisa.com is a leading discount broker with around 35 lakh customers as at the end of March 2023.

In December 2022, 5paisa.com announced merger of online retail trading business of IIFL Securities with itself in an all-stock deal, which will add over 15 lakh customers to 5paisa.com's business once the deal is through, taking the total customer count to 50 lakh, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google 5paisa Capital

First Published: May 25 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Business Standard
