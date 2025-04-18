Friday, April 18, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sundaram Home Finance launches K'taka branch, eyes ₹900 cr loan disbursals

Sundaram Home Finance launches K'taka branch, eyes ₹900 cr loan disbursals

Commenting on the expansion in Karnataka, Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said in a company statement on Friday

bank loan

The company is targeting disbursements of around Rs 900 crore in Karnataka in the prime home finance segment this year. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sundaram Home Finance, a subsidiary of non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd, strengthened its footprint in Karnataka by launching a new branch in Tumkur. The company aims to disburse Rs 900 crore in the neighbouring State this year.

The Chennai-headquartered company currently operates 18 branches across locations including Mysore, Mangalore, and Hubballi and has also planned to expand into Tier III cities this year.

Commenting on the expansion in Karnataka, Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D Lakshminarayanan said in a company statement on Friday: "We believe there are significant opportunities in smaller towns in Karnataka for our prime home finance business, and we aim to deepen our presence in these markets over the next 12 months."  He added, "Karnataka currently contributes over 10 per cent of our disbursements, and we expect this to increase in the coming years, supported by our continued expansion in Tier II and III towns across the State."  For the April-December 2024 period, the company recorded over Rs 600 crore disbursements in Karnataka, a growth of over 30 per cent compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

 

The company is targeting disbursements of around Rs 900 crore in Karnataka in the prime home finance segment this year, the statement said.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new branch in Tumkur, Lakshminarayanan said, "As an emerging industrial hub along the ChennaiBengaluru Industrial Corridor, Tumkur is gradually becoming an employment cluster, with the presence of numerous MSMEs, large industrial units, and an integrated mega food park."  "We believe that business ancillaries will proliferate around the core industries and create a large opportunity base for our target segmentsalaried individuals and self-employed professionals," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumAnmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, gensol engineering

From 96% to almost nothing: How Gensol's promoter holding vanished

ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential Life receives ₹3.67 crore tax order from GST authorities

Byju

NCLAT sets aside BCCI and Riju Raveendran's plea on Byju's settlement

Narayan Murthy

Narayana Murthy's 17-mth-old grandson earns ₹3.3 cr from Infosys dividends

real estate construction building

Kolte-Patil Q4 sale bookings fall 15% to Rs 631 crore on lower volumes

Topics : Karnataka Chennai MSMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon