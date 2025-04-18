Narayana Murthy's 17-mth-old grandson earns ₹3.3 cr from Infosys dividends

At just 17 months old, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the grandson of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, is already making headlines as one of India’s youngest millionaires. The toddler is set to receive ₹3.3 crore from Infosys’ final dividend payout for the financial year ending March 2025, reported Moneycontrol.
Born in November 2023 in Bengaluru to Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan, Ekagrah is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy and author-turned-Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty. His cousins, Krishna and Anoushka, are the daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Ekagrah’s journey into the world of big money began at just four months old, when his grandfather gifted him 15 lakh shares of Infosys — a 0.04 per cent stake in the tech giant. The value of this early inheritance? A jaw-dropping ₹240 crore at the time.
On April 17, Infosys declared a final dividend of ₹22 per share. With his 15 lakh shares, Ekagrah’s latest dividend earning will clock in at ₹3.3 crore — taking his total dividend income for the year to an astounding ₹10.65 crore. He had already earned ₹7.35 crore through interim dividends declared earlier at ₹49 per share.
The company’s stock exchange filing notes that shareholders eligible for the final dividend will be determined by May 30, with payouts scheduled for June 30.
Meanwhile, other members of the Murthy family are also in for hefty dividend windfalls. Narayana Murthy himself will pocket ₹33.3 crore, Sudha Murty ₹76 crore, and Akshata Murty, who owns a 1.04 per cent stake in Infosys, is expected to earn a staggering ₹85.71 crore. ALSO READ: India's richest report only a fraction of their wealth, says a new study
Founded in 1981 with just ₹10,000, Infosys has ever since grown into one of India’s leading global tech firms. Sudha Murty, who supported the company in its early days with her personal savings, later led the Infosys Foundation for over 25 years. She continues to be active in social work and was recently appointed as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.