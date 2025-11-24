Sunteck Realty enters Dubai's market with ultra-luxury project pipeline

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty has said it will enter Dubai’s realty market with an ultra-luxury project pipeline of UAE Dirham

(AED) 15 billion (₹36,500 crore approx) over the next three years. It will begin with a residential project in Downtown Dubai, with a gross development value (GDV) of AED 5 billion (₹12,125 crore approx).

The first project, planned on a 2.5-acre land parcel owned by the company near the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, is targeting realisation of over AED 5,000 (₹1.2 lakh) per sq ft.

“Dubai represents a natural next step in Sunteck’s growth journey. After establishing a strong foundation in