Suzlon bags 300 MW project from Apraava Energy to supply wind turbines

Renewables solutions provider Suzlon on Thursday said it has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project from Apraava Energy.

Suzlon will instal 100 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client's site in Karnataka, a company statement said.

Suzlon Group won a new order for developing a 300 MW wind power project for Apraava Energy Private Ltd, as per the statement.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply wind turbines and supervise the project, including commissioning.

Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"Apraava has been a long term, repeat customer for us and we are delighted to partner again with them," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said in the statement.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer J P Chalasani said, "While the project itself is part of the SECI (tranche XIV) auction, the electricity generated from this project will be used to support Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to increase the reach of renewable energy in the country."



Apraava Energy Managing Director Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "We look forward to a continued partnership with Suzlon, benefitting from their expertise, rich experience, and best-in-class indigenous solutions."



A project of this size can provide electricity to 2.47 lakh households and curb 9.75 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.