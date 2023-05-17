

Suzlon will install 33 units of wind turbine generators (wind turbines) from its new 3 MW series with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower for a 99 MW wind power project that is projected to be operational by FY25. Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that it has received an order for the development of 99 MW of wind energy projects for Vibrant Energy.



Srinivasan Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Energy, said, "This is the first time that we are partnering with Suzlon, who is India’s leading wind turbine manufacturer, and we look forward to partnering on many more such opportunities. Suzlon’s long commitment and leadership in green energy in India is in line with our vision of mitigating climate change by empowering businesses with clean energy solutions." JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "This order targets the C&I (Commercial & Industrial) consumer segment, which we believe will be a significant contributor to India’s renewable energy vision going ahead. I look forward to a long partnership with Vibrant Energy in the coming years towards building a sustainable India."



The Suzlon Group is a leading renewable energy solutions provider in the world, with a presence in 17 countries. The company said that a project of this size could provide electricity to 307,000 households and curb 292,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.