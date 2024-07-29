Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unicommerce records 16% growth in order volume during mid-year online sales

The company said that volume growth was accompanied by an upward trend in gross merchandise value, which grew 19 per cent year-on-year in 2024, over 2023

Unicommerce

The SaaS firm found that consumers largely focussed on healthy products and nutraceuticals. | Photo: X(@Unicommerce)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound SaaS platform Unicommerce has recorded a 16 per cent jump in order volumes during mid-year online sales on a year-on-year basis, the company said on Monday.
The company said that volume growth was accompanied by an upward trend in gross merchandise value, which grew 19 per cent year-on-year in 2024, over 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Analysis of orders processed through the Unicommerce platform shows that customers cashed in on the mid-year sales offers extended by multiple marketplaces with 16 per cent order volume growth during the week-long sale period between 19th - 25th of July 2024.
"This volume growth is in comparison to the 2023 mid-year sales that took place between July 14- 20 last year," Unicommerce said.
Unicommerce provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, brand aggregators, traditionally offline brands, marketplaces, logistics players, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through a comprehensive suite of SaaS products.
The company serves e-commerce brands and retailers across several categories including Zivame, Fabindia, TCNS (W, Aurelia), Pharmeasy, WoW Skin Science, BoAT Lifestyle, Portronics, Emami, Cello, GNC and GOAT Brand Labs etc.

More From This Section

Byju's insolvency order: NCLAT judge recuses from hearing appeal

Tata Motors looks to drive into mid-SUV space with Curvv SUV Coupe

Tata Steel gets 5.57 bn equity shares in Singapore-based arm for $875 mn

Take down tweets defaming allopathy: Delhi HC to Patanjali Ayurved

Tata International to nearly double sustainable leather production in 4 yrs

The SaaS firm found that consumers largely focussed on healthy products and nutraceuticals which led 78 per cent on-year growth in the health and pharma segment during the sale period in 2024.
Categories including FMCG and agriculture and beauty, wellness & personal care also witnessed a on-year order volume growth of over 48 per cent and 21 per cent respectively during the sale period this year.
"The average order value in the electronics and home appliances category (excluding mobile phones) increased more than 24 per cent in 2024 sales, as compared to the sales in 2023," Unicommerce said.
Trends analysed by Unicommerce indicate higher consumer spend on electronic items like RO and water purifiers, smart TV stabilisers, lunch boxes and water kettles etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sebi approves IPO plans of FirstCry, SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions

IPO-bound Unicommerce expanding oversees ops by client acquisitions

Customs duty cut on silver likely to give Centre breather for now

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu, Sarabjot in 10m air pistol final; Alcaraz in action

Indian Embassy in Lebanon issues travel advisory for Indian citizens

Topics : IPO Unicommerce initial public offering (IPO) SaaS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVETeflon FluGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon