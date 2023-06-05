Suzlon Group crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group, on Monday, announced that it has crossed the 20 GW wind energy installations milestone through 12,467 wind turbines installed across 17 countries spanning six continents solidifying the company's position as a significant player in the global wind energy landscape.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “As India’s leading and pioneering Indian renewable company Suzlon has built the Indian wind energy sector since 1995 in line with the vision of its much‐celebrated late founder and chairman, Tulsi Tanti.”
"Crossing the 20GW mark is a testament to Suzlon's dedication and expertise in the renewable energy industry,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.
“I would like to thank the Government of India for their visionary policy framework and our diverse customer base of over 1,900 customers and vendor partners for their unflinching support without which this achievement would not be possible. With 5.9 GW of Indian Wind Turbines installed across the globe, Suzlon’s 20 GW is a story of taking India to the world,” he added.
According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on 28th February 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tendering stage.
This includes 64.38 GW solar power, 51.79 GW hydro power, 42.02 GW wind power and 10.77 GW bio power.
“Suzlon's success can be attributed to its relentless focus on customer delight, innovation, and robust product technology. With eight dedicated R&D centres spanning four countries, Suzlon consistently delivers a comprehensive range of robust and reliable products,” said J P Chalasani, Chief Execution Officer, Suzlon Group.
“Suzlon Services is India’s No.1 wind asset service company leveraging and protecting customer investment for optimal generation and improved lifespan of our products,” he added.