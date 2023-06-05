close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Suzlon Group crosses 20 GW installed wind mills capacity worldwide

Suzlon's 20 GW wind energy installations are through 12,647 wind turbines across 17 countries spanning six continents

BS Web Team New Delhi
green energy

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group, on Monday, announced that it has crossed the 20 GW wind energy installations milestone through 12,467 wind turbines installed across 17 countries spanning six continents solidifying the company's position as a significant player in the global wind energy landscape.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “As India’s leading and pioneering Indian renewable company Suzlon has built the Indian wind energy sector since 1995 in line with the vision of its much‐celebrated late founder and chairman, Tulsi Tanti.”

"Crossing the 20GW mark is a testament to Suzlon's dedication and expertise in the renewable energy industry,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.
“I would like to thank the Government of India for their visionary policy framework and our diverse customer base of over 1,900 customers and vendor partners for their unflinching support without which this achievement would not be possible. With 5.9 GW of Indian Wind Turbines installed across the globe, Suzlon’s 20 GW is a story of taking India to the world,” he added.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on 28th February 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about  41  GW  under tendering stage.
This includes 64.38 GW solar power, 51.79 GW hydro power, 42.02 GW wind power and 10.77 GW bio power.  

Also Read

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD

Suzlon gets order of 33 wind turbines from Vibrant for 99 MW energy project

Budget 2023: Experts expect a boost to decarbonisation, energy transition

Inox Wind Energy, Inox Wind surge up to 11% on heavy volumes

Dr Reddy's completes Phase-I study in proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110-MW solar power project KSEB

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans


“Suzlon's success can be attributed to its relentless focus on customer delight, innovation, and robust product technology. With eight dedicated R&D centres spanning four countries, Suzlon consistently delivers a comprehensive range of robust and reliable products,” said J P Chalasani, Chief Execution Officer, Suzlon Group.  
“Suzlon Services is India’s No.1 wind asset service company leveraging and protecting customer investment for optimal generation and improved lifespan of our products,” he added.  

Topics : Suzlon Group renewable energy wind energy sector BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
2 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon