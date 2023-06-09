close

Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

The Ingka Group has deployed the first tranche in opening IKEA stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Navi Mumbai apart from some smaller city stores in Mumbai

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Swedish furnishing major IKEA, part of the Ingka Group, is inviting its investment arm — Ingka Investments — to India, a senior company executive said during an interaction in New Delhi. The move suggests that the group is looking at India as a priority market.  
The areas of investments being considered by Ingka Investments could range from taking stake in companies across sectors such as renewables, recycling, real estate, and software which synergise with IKEA’s broader retail requirements. The investment arm has so far made just one  minority equity investment in India, in start-up LivSpace — a one stop shop for all interiors — to test the waters.   
 
This is in line with Ingka’s decision to go for a second phase of expansion to be finalised this year, after it initially committed Rs 10,500 crore of foreign direct investment in 2012.
 
Topics : IKEA IKEA India

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

