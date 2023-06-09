Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

This is in line with Ingka’s decision to go for a second phase of expansion to be finalised this year, after it initially committed Rs 10,500 crore of foreign direct investment in 2012.



The areas of investments being considered by Ingka Investments could range from taking stake in companies across sectors such as renewables, recycling, real estate, and software which synergise with IKEA’s broader retail requirements. The investment arm has so far made just one minority equity investment in India, in start-up LivSpace — a one stop shop for all interiors — to test the waters.