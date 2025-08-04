Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy targets office goers with newly-launched category 'DeskEats'

Swiggy targets office goers with newly-launched category 'DeskEats'

Swiggy has launched DeskEats, a new category designed for office goers, offering nearly 7 lakh food items across 30 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru

Swiggy



Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday launched DeskEats, a new offering of food collections that seeks to tap office goers in more than 7,000 locations, including tech parks, business centres, and corporate complexes. It currently covers 30 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Pune, and Kolkata.
 
The customers can access the offering by searching for “Office” or “Work” to find a collection of nearly 700,000 food items from across 200,000 restaurants live on the platform, the company said in a statement.
 
It includes collections such as Value Combos, Stress Munchies, Deadline Desserts, One-handed Grabbies, Healthy Nibbles, and Teamwork Bites that resonate with office goers.
 
 
Prior to the official launch, the company did a pilot test of the initiative. In that phase, in the stress munchies category, chicken popcorn topped the list in Bangalore, whereas fries were the go-to in Mumbai, and garlic greadsticks were most popular in Gurgaon. For the healthy nibbles category, salads were the favourite among office-goers across all cities.
 
Overall, Mumbai emerged as the top city for DeskEats; while ‘One Hand Grabbies’ proved to be the most popular offering among office-goers, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of total DeskEats orders. 

Speaking on the launch, Deepak Maloo, vice president, food strategy, customer experience, and new initiatives at Swiggy, said, “Whether it’s a quick bite between meetings or a team treat after a deadline, DeskEats is built to match the rhythm of an office day. We understand that there is a need for a team-order-friendly selection that is available without the need to spend a lot of time on the app. DeskEats aims to address such use cases and redefine the experience of, quite literally, having a meal at your desk.”
 
According to Swiggy, the initiative builds on the success of Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards program, which offers value to verified working professionals as part of workplace incentives or wellness initiatives of their respective companies. Within three months of the launch, the initiative has scaled to 14,000 companies, with 150,000 employees. 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

