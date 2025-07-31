Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Swiggy Q1 FY26 result: Loss widens to ₹1,197 crore as expenses jump 60%

Swiggy Q1 FY26 result: Loss widens to ₹1,197 crore as expenses jump 60%

The company's revenue from operations, however, rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,048 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹3,310 crore in Q1 FY25

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy also stated that its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss increased to ₹813 crore during the quarter.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,197 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), widening from a loss of ₹611 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s losses also deepened from ₹1,081 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The company’s revenue from operations, however, jumped 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,048 crore in Q1 FY26 from ₹3,310 crore in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, revenue increased 11.4 per cent from ₹4,531 crore in the previous quarter.
 
The loss widened due to a 60 per cent surge in total expenses, which rose to ₹6,244 crore in the April–June quarter from ₹3,908 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, expenses increased 11 per cent from ₹5,610 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
 
The company also stated that its consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) loss increased to ₹813 crore during the quarter.
 
"Seasonal investments into delivery partner availability during rains, bunched with the regular annual appraisal cycle in Q1, kept our adjusted Ebitda margin at 2.4 per cent (vs 2.9 per cent in Q4); a seasonal impact which will normalise as the year progresses," the food aggregator said in a BSE filing. 

Also Read

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 296pts, Nifty at 24,768 on tariff woes; FMCG bucks trend

markets, Sensex, nifty

Q1 results today: HUL, Swiggy, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises on July 31

swiggy

Swiggy expands parental benefits with flexible work and mental health aid

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy Q1 results preview: Check Street's expectations, date, other details

Swiggy

Swiggy adds Noon CEO to Board as SoftBank, Accel representatives exit

 

Swiggy: Segment-wise performance

 
  • Food delivery gross order value (GOV) registered an 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth
  • Swiggy's quick-commerce arm, Instamart, posted a total loss of ₹896 crore for the quarter. The segment reported 108 per cent Y-o-Y GOV growth and 21 per cent sequential growth, driven by a 16 per cent rise in average order value (AOV). The company also added 41 new dark stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 1,062.
  • The 'Out-of-Home Consumption' segment maintained profitability, with 61 per cent Y-o-Y GOV growth and adjusted Ebitda margin improving to 0.5 per cent of GOV.
 
The company also stated that its platform's average monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y to 21.6 million.
 
"Swiggy’s Food delivery business continues to deliver robust growth, while innovating to create new customer propositions which can open up the market further. Bolt and 99-store are efforts to ensure that we keep challenging the status quo, and help our restaurant partners garner new users and incremental consumption. Instamart witnessed a massive leap in AOV led by assortment expansion and Maxxsaver adoption. Focus has been on agile and calibrated network expansion, and improving wallet-share by increasing basket size, which is one of the prime determinants of long-term profitability," said Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer of Swiggy.
 
Shares of Swiggy closed at ₹403.8 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 

Swiggy Q1 FY26 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹5,048 crore
  • Loss: ₹1,197 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹5.04 (basic and diluted)

More From This Section

Burger king

Burger King India narrows Q1 loss as discounts draw budget customers

Emami

Emami Q1 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹164 cr on operational efficiency

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor logs 32% rise in Q1 net profit on highest-ever quarterly sales

Thermax logo

Thermax Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹151 crore on cost control

Dabur

Dabur Q1 results: Profit rises 2.8% to ₹514 crore; revenue up 1.7%

Topics : Swiggy Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon