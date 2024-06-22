Swiss court clears Hinduja family members of human trafficking charges









ALSO READ: Who are UK's billionaire Hindujas? Why were they jailed by Swiss Court? The prosecutors in Geneva had opened a case against the above-mentioned members of Hinduja family involving allegations of illegal activities, including exploitation, human trafficking, and violations of Switzerland's labour laws. The family members were accused of confiscating workers' passports, preventing them from leaving the villa, and forcing them to work excessively long hours for minimal pay, among other charges. The spokesperson further said that the four family members have full faith in the Swiss judicial process and remain confident that the truth will prevail.

The spokesperson said complainants in the case withdrew their allegations, stating in court that they had been misled into signing statements they did not even understand. "It may be noted that the case has no complainants left anymore and they had declared in the court that they were led into signing statements that they didn't even understand. They had neither intended to nor initiated such proceedings. All of them further testified that the four Hinduja Family Members treated them with respect, dignity and like family," said spokesperson.