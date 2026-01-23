Syngene downgrades its revenue guidance by 5% on Librela inventory impact

In an interaction with Business Standard, the company said this comes at a time when it is facing headwinds due to ongoing inventory correction for Librela, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody used to treat osteoarthritis in dogs.

Due to this, Syngene saw its consolidated net profit drop 89 per cent year on year to ₹15 crore, with revenue also falling 3 per cent in the third quarter of the financial year (Q3 FY26).

Jain added that the firm had already guided towards a decline in profits at the start of the financial year, not just due to headwinds from the single product, but also because Syngene has several manufacturing capacities that will become operational in the coming period.

“During our guidance at the beginning of the year, we did speak about the fact that inventory correction will have an impact on our finances. Now that is playing out through the year, with this quarter showing a little steeper impact than what we had thought,” Jain said.

He added that the inventory correction issue is expected to persist in the coming quarters beyond the current financial year.

“Outside of this one product, our base business has shown steady progress, with both research services and the CDMO business witnessing anticipated growth,” he said.

“Our balance sheet provides financial flexibility for continued investments in enhancing our capabilities and capacities to better serve our clients,” Jain said in the company’s post-results statement.