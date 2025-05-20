Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital's impairment surges to Rs 3,072 crore in FY25, profit up 4%

Tata Capital's impairment surges to Rs 3,072 crore in FY25, profit up 4%

Despite strong revenue growth, Tata Capital's FY25 standalone profit rose just 4% as impairment on financial instruments jumped over fourfold amid rising NPAs

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua
Premium

Tata Sons has infused capital of Rs 6,097 crore into TCL over the past five financial years | Photo: Company website

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital — the upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC) planning an initial public offering (IPO) to meet regulatory requirements — saw its impairment on financial instruments surge to Rs 3,072 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), up from just Rs 748 crore in the previous year.
 
The rise in stress impacted the NBFC’s standalone profit growth, which increased by only 4 per cent to Rs 2,594 crore in FY25, despite a 67 per cent rise in interest income to Rs 19,203 crore and a 64.5 per cent increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,866 crore.
 
The gross non-performing
Topics : IPO Tata Capital Tata Sons NBFC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon