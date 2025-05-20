Tata Capital's impairment surges to Rs 3,072 crore in FY25, profit up 4%

Tata Capital — the upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC) planning an initial public offering (IPO) to meet regulatory requirements — saw its impairment on financial instruments surge to Rs 3,072 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), up from just Rs 748 crore in the previous year.

The rise in stress impacted the NBFC’s standalone profit growth, which increased by only 4 per cent to Rs 2,594 crore in FY25, despite a 67 per cent rise in interest income to Rs 19,203 crore and a 64.5 per cent increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,866 crore.

The gross non-performing