close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Tata Capital PE plans to invest over Rs 400 cr in healthcare, senior care

This investment would be made out of the second fund (TCHF II), which has a corpus of about $130 million

Tata Capital

Tata Capital

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) plans to invest over Rs 400 crore ($50 million) in the healthcare and life sciences sector, including senior citizen care, pharma distribution, etc., over the next 9-12 months. This investment would be made out of the second fund (TCHF II), which has a corpus of about $130 million.

Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, TCHF, said the fund has already invested 60 per cent of the corpus in a range of segments in the healthcare sector, such as pharma manufacturing, cancer care, and diagnostics. This fund assesses the impact of investments made on health beneficiaries and employment generation.

Based on preliminary statistics from portfolio companies over the last year, the fund has seen a 46.7 per cent rise in jobs and a seven per cent increase in the number of beneficiaries, accounting for more than 9.5 million.

Its investments in 2023 include Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II), with up to $10 million infusion in Apex Kidney Care (AKC) for an undisclosed equity stake. AKC is India's second-largest dialysis chain. In January 2023, TCHF infused $10 million into Mumbai Oncocare Centre (MOC), a chain of Cancer Daycare Centres.

TCHF is a growth-oriented private equity fund focused on the healthcare and life sciences sector in India. The fund is sponsored by Tata Capital Ltd. TCHF has raised nearly $200 million across two funds - TCHF I (2012) and TCHF II (2022). Across both funds, TCHF has invested in 16 companies and has successfully exited six companies so far.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Pharma stocks rally on lower price erosion, hopes of US generic mkt uptick

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

NCLAT adjourns hearing of Jet Airways' insolvency case to November 9

Neogen Chemicals to raise Rs 253 cr through issue of preferential shares

SpiceJet inducts 5 leased Boeing 737, three 737 Max aircraft into its fleet

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit up 4% to Rs 531 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare shares jump over 19% in debut trade, settling at Rs 413

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Tata Capital Indian healthcare Pharma industry Health sector

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon