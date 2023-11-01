Tata Capital PE plans to invest over Rs 400 cr in healthcare, senior care

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund (TCHF) plans to invest over Rs 400 crore ($50 million) in the healthcare and life sciences sector, including senior citizen care, pharma distribution, etc., over the next 9-12 months. This investment would be made out of the second fund (TCHF II), which has a corpus of about $130 million.

Visalakshi Chandramouli, managing partner, TCHF, said the fund has already invested 60 per cent of the corpus in a range of segments in the healthcare sector, such as pharma manufacturing, cancer care, and diagnostics. This fund assesses the impact of investments made on health beneficiaries and employment generation.

Based on preliminary statistics from portfolio companies over the last year, the fund has seen a 46.7 per cent rise in jobs and a seven per cent increase in the number of beneficiaries, accounting for more than 9.5 million.

Its investments in 2023 include Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II (TCHF II), with up to $10 million infusion in Apex Kidney Care (AKC) for an undisclosed equity stake. AKC is India's second-largest dialysis chain. In January 2023, TCHF infused $10 million into Mumbai Oncocare Centre (MOC), a chain of Cancer Daycare Centres.

TCHF is a growth-oriented private equity fund focused on the healthcare and life sciences sector in India. The fund is sponsored by Tata Capital Ltd. TCHF has raised nearly $200 million across two funds - TCHF I (2012) and TCHF II (2022). Across both funds, TCHF has invested in 16 companies and has successfully exited six companies so far.