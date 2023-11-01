Blue Jet Healthcare shares jump over 19% in debut trade, settling at Rs 413

Shares of pharmaceutical ingredient maker Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday ended with a premium of over 19 per cent against the issue price of Rs 346.

At the NSE, shares of the company listed at Rs 380, rallying 9.82 per cent from the issue price. During the day it jumped 20.79 per cent to Rs 417.95 before settling at Rs 413.25, posting a rise of 19.43 per cent.

The stock began the trade at Rs 359.90, registering a gain of 4 per cent on the BSE. Shares of the company ended at Rs 395.85, rallying 14.40 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 6,866.63 crore.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Blue Jet Healthcare was subscribed 7.95 times on the final day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 840.27-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 329-346 a share.

The Mumbai-based firm, which operates under the brand name of Blue Jet, is offering niche products targeted towards innovator pharmaceutical companies and multinational generic pharmaceutical companies.

Its business model focuses on the collaboration, development and manufacturing of complex chemistry categories.

Over the past five decades, the company has developed over 100 products, of which over 40 have been commercialised, the company said.

As of June 30, 2023, the company had three manufacturing facilities in Shahad, Ambernath, and Mahad in Maharashtra.

Further, in its efforts to expand the capacity in FY21, it has acquired a greenfield industrial facility on a lease in Ambernath.

