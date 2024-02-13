Tata Capital to raise Rs 20,000 crore via non-convertible debentures

As the financial services business picks up steam, Tata Sons invested Rs 1,000 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year (FY24) by subscribing to the rights issue of equity of TCL

In one of the largest fundraising exercises, the board of Tata Capital today approved raising Rs 20,000 crore via non-convertible debentures to deploy in its core lending business. This will be excluding the Rs 8,000 crore fundraising plan by the company's home finance subsidiary, Tata Capital Housing Finance.

Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Private, the holding company of the Tata group of companies, currently houses Tata Capital Housing Finance, Tata Securities, Tata Capital Pte Singapore and its subsidiaries. Tata Capital will issue the debentures on a private placement basis after Tata Sons clears the fundraising plan. The funds can be raised by Tata Capital in one or more tranches.

Statistics collected from Bloomberg show that HDFC Bank, which raised Rs 25,000 crore in February last year and Piramal Housing Finance raised Rs 20,455 crore in August 2016 (see chart). Reliance had raised Rs 20,000 crore in November last year as bonds.

As the financial services business picks up steam, Tata Sons invested Rs 1,000 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year (FY24) by subscribing to the rights issue of equity of TCL. Earlier, it had infused Rs 500 crore during the financial year ending March 2023. Earlier, Tata Sons invested Rs 1,000 crore in the fiscal year 2020, and Rs 2,500 crore was infused during fiscal 2019 – thus taking the total to Rs 5,000 crore since 2020. The group has identified financial services as one of its core businesses and is supporting it with fund infusion and business within the group.

Earlier this year, Tata Capital Financial Services and Tata Cleantech Capital were merged with Tata Capital with effect from January 1, 2024. The total lending book of the company grew by 25 percent, to Rs 1,34,762 as of September 30, 2023, from Rs 1,19,573 crore as of March 31, 2023 - mainly due to a spike in the home loan and personal loan/business loans. The share of retail loans increased to 57 percent of the aggregate portfolio on September 30, 2023, from 54 per cent in March last year, per a statement by rating firm ICRA.

Interestingly, the group also plans to list Tata Capital Financial Services, the holding company of the financial services business by 2025 to meet with the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines to list upper layer NBFCs. Tata Capital Financial Services and its parent firm, Tata Sons Private were identified as NBFC "upper layer" by the RBI in September last year. The upper layer tag for both Tata Sons and Tata Capital Financial Services would require both companies to follow a stringent disciplinary structure and mandatory listing in three years.

Apart from Tata Capital Housing Finance, which will also raise funds via non-convertible debentures, bankers said another Tata group firm, battery cell manufacturer Agratas Energy Storage Solutions, is also planning to raise $500 million as a green loan. The Tata group companies, including its holding firm, Tata Sons Pvt, have tapped the overseas debt market to raise funds worth $660 million to fund their operations in the first half of the ongoing financial year as demand for the group's products surges.