Hartek Power secures substantial Rs 113 crore order from state-owned SJVN

Hartek Power, the power infrastructure arm of Hartek Group, is one of the leading EPC companies in India in the power system sector

Hartek Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order of Rs 113 crore from state-owned SJVN in Jamui, Bihar.

The project entails developing, implementing, and maintaining a 75 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV power plant, along with a 132 kV sub-station, Hartek Power said in a statement.

The scope of work also includes land development, design, engineering, equipment procurement, testing at the manufacturer's works, packing, forwarding, and transportation, the company said.

"Our expertise and dedication will ensure the successful implementation and seamless operation of the 75MW solar project in Jamui," Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Hartek Power, said.

