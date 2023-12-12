Sensex (-0.22%)
Tata Communications to deploy 'digital fabric' technology at all JLR sites

Tata Communications has already commenced implementation of the network transformation program and will complete the deployment by 2025

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Communictaions

JLR (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Tata Communications, on Tuesday, announced that it has entered a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to deploy its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology across all 128 sites of the auto major. The capability will allow real-time connectivity between JLR's global headquarters in Coventry, United Kingdom and its plants, warehouses, sales centres, data centres and cloud services.

"Tata Communications is deploying a 'digital fabric', comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR's systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem," said Sumeet Walia, executive vice president and marketing officer at Tata Communications.
Tata Communications has already commenced implementation of the network transformation program and will complete the deployment by 2025.

According to the announcement, the connectivity will enable JLR to bring in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered and real-time data capturing, monitoring and analysis to improve production line performance.

"Through predictive risk management controls, the carmaker will be able to identify potential anomalies more effectively – driving greater efficiencies while also helping assure vehicle quality build," it said.

JLR also estimates significant cost savings along with business benefits through scale and security.

"Moving to SD-WAN means we can use AI-powered automation to predict vulnerabilities, proactively intervene, prevent issues and perform more effectively on a global scale across our network", said Tony Battle, group chief digital and information officer at JLR Group.

"The cutting-edge connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences."

Topics : Tata Communications JLR Tata JLR Jaguar Land Rover Cloud services BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

