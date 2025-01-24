IMQ Group enters India with Elettra Tech Labs, eyes medical devices sector

IMQ Group, a European leader in conformity assessment, has entered the Indian market by launching Elettra Tech Labs (referred as IMQ India). The joint venture will focus on testing and inspection services for electrical and electronic product conformity, with a special emphasis on medical devices.
A Milestone in IMQ’s International ExpansionIMQ India combines the IMQ Group’s 75 years of experience in conformity assessment with the deep market knowledge of its Indian partners. This collaboration aims to support Indian businesses in meeting rigorous quality and safety standards while enabling them to access international markets confidently.
“This JV marks a significant step in our internationalisation strategy,” said Vincenzo de Martino, President and chief executive officer of IMQ Group. “Through IMQ India, we will deliver world-class services while fostering local expertise and market growth".
Speaking on the occasion, MN Sridhar, Director, Drugs Control and Controlling Authority, Government of Tamil Nadu, said a medical device laboratory for analysis would be established in Coimbatore soon. To be created at a cost of Rs 29.67 crore, with a 60:40 share from the Centre and State Governments, the lab will ensure safety and efficiency of medical devices and products, and generate jobs for analysts. The government will conduct training programmes for drug inspectors to upgrade their skills, Sridhar added.
The leadership of IMQ India is helmed by Stefano Ferretti, CEO, Kiran Raju Narayan, COO and Sarvanan Ramamurthy, CTO. Together, they bring a blend of global expertise and local insights to drive the company’s vision forward.
IMQ India will initially prioritise the dynamic medical device sector, where Indian exports exceeded Rs 9,000 crore in 2023. The company also plans to expand its focus to other sectors, leveraging its investments in advanced testing technologies. India's robust economic growth, bolstered by initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, positions it as a key global player in electronics and medical devices. IMQ India’s launch aligns with the nation’s drive for innovation and sustainability, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce and advanced industrial capabilities.
IMQ India is the result of a strategic vision that combines the IMQ technical expertise with the deep market knowledge of our Indian team” commented Stefano Ferretti, Chief executive officer of IMQ India. With IMQ India, IMQ Group enhances its global footprint, joining existing hubs in China, the UAE, Turkey, Poland, Germany, the UK and Spain. “This launch not only strengthens our laboratory network but also empowers Indian businesses to access global markets confidently” said Fulvio Giorgi, CEO of IMQ. IMQ India stands as a bridge between Italy and India, supporting technological innovation, energy transition, and infrastructure modernization for a sustainable future.