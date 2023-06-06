Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

In comparison with TCS, mining and metal producer Vedanta was on top of the dividend league table for FY22 with Rs 16,681 crore. Vedanta is the second-highest payer for FY23 with Rs 37,758 crore, up 126.4 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The 10 biggest payers together shelled out Rs 2.06 trillion for FY23, more than double the Rs 98,371 crore for FY22.