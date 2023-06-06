close

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

The 10 biggest payers together shelled out Rs 2.06 trillion for FY23, more than double the Rs 98,371 crore for FY22

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the group’s biggest cash generator, overtook Vedanta to become the highest dividend payer in India in FY23. The IT services major paid Rs 42,090 crore for FY23, up 167.4 per cent from Rs 15,738 crore for FY22.
In comparison with TCS, mining and metal producer Vedanta was on top of the dividend league table for FY22 with Rs 16,681 crore. Vedanta is the second-highest payer for FY23 with Rs 37,758 crore, up 126.4 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.
First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

