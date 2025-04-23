Tata group's Tanishq paves way for double-digit growth as gold prices rise

Tanishq, from the house of Tata – has undertaken several steps to ensure a healthy growth trend even as gold prices continue to skyrocket. From reducing making charges to expanding its line of 18 carat (kt) wedding jewellery –, from the house of Tata – has undertaken several steps to ensure a healthy growth trend even as gold prices continue to skyrocket.

Earlier this week, gold prices hit the Rs 1 lakh for 10 gram mark. This comes right before Akshaya Tritiya and a spree of wedding dates in the coming month.

“Gold has breached a psychological mark and that is a reality we will have to adapt to. At Tanishq, we are expanding our range of 18 kt jewellery in