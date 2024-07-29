Business Standard
Tata International to nearly double sustainable leather production in 4 yrs

Phoenix Leather, eco-friendly product under Earthcare Leather range has been developed through patented collaboration with CLRI, which marks a significant advancement in sustainable leather technology

Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, on Monday said it plans to increase the production of sustainable leather to 50 per cent in the next four years, from 27 per cent at present.
The company launched Phoenix Leather, an eco-friendly product under its Earthcare Leather range, Tata International said in a statement.
This has been developed through a patented collaboration with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), which marks a significant advancement in sustainable leather technology, it added.
"Tata International's Earthcare Leather range aims to lead the sustainable development of the leather industry. Despite lower demand post-Covid, we are now witnessing promising recovery with increased interest from key markets such as the USA, China, and Europe," said P Rajasekaran, Business Head - Finished Leather Business at Tata International.
Tata International is one of the largest exporters of leather and leather products in India.
"We are optimistic about sustainable and bio-based leather. Percentage share of Earthcare leather in the financial year 2023-2024 accounted for 27 per cent of our total production and we plan to increase this to 50 per cent in the next 4 years," he added.
Tata International Earthcare Leather range is produced at the company's facilities at Dewas, in Madhya Pradesh employing more than 750 workers.

