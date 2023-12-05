Sensex (0.63%)
Tata Motors launches Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold, and Ace HT+ trucks in India

Tata Motors, said that these vehicles have been developed based on specific inputs and demand from a large segment of actual users

Tata motors

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Tata Motors launched three small commercial vehicles (SCVs) on Tuesday – Intra V70, Inta V20 Gold, and Ace HT+.

The company claimed that these new vehicles will offer better cost of ownership and are capable of carrying higher payloads. ACE HT+ has a 900 kg payload, while the Intra V20 has a 1200 kg payload, and the Intra V70 has a 1700 kg payload.
Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said that these vehicles have been developed based on specific inputs and demand from a large segment of actual users.

“They are engineered to optimise fuel efficiency and carry higher payloads over longer distances. Fuelled by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increase in consumption, and the rise of the hub-and-spoke model, the significance of efficient and effective last and first-mile transportation in logistics management can’t be emphasised enough,” he said.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

