Tata Power re-appoints Praveer Sinha on positions of CEO, Managing Director

Tata Power on Thursday said it has re-appointed Praveer Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Tata Power on Thursday said it has re-appointed Praveer Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.

His re-appointment to the top post is for a period of four years from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027, subject to the approval of the members of the company, Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board, at its meeting held on March 30, 2023, approved the re-appointment of Praveer Sinha as the CEO & MD of the company," it added.

His present tenure as a CEO and MD is scheduled to conclude on April 30, 2023.

"Under his current leadership, Tata Power is at the forefront of transforming itself from a century-old power utility company into a new-aged sustainable, technology-oriented and customer-centric green energy solutions company," the company said.

A PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Sinha is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA.

Topics : Tata Power | Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

