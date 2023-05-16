Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

This is because nearly 80 per cent of the dividend payout by TCS for FY23 was done before the end of the financial year through three quarterly interim instalments and a special one in January this year. In comparison, other group firms such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan, Tata Consumer and Tata Power pay dividend after the end of the fiscal year. Tata Sons is expected to earn a dividend income of Rs 30,418 crore from TCS in FY23, up from the Rs 11,374 crore in FY22.

Nearly 90 per cent of this, or around Rs 30,500 crore, is estimated to accrue to Tata Sons while the rest will show up in its profit & loss account for FY24.