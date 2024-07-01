Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Steel's worker union calls off strike action at Port Talbot plant

Unite the Union had said they would begin their strike action from July 8, leading to Tata Steel UK challenging the balloting process and also bringing forward a planned closure of blast furnaces

Tata Steel

Unite members were striking in protest against job losses and the effects on the local community. Other steel unions have welcomed the news, something Unite said was essential. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A steelworkers' union planning to begin industrial action over Tata Steel UK future plans for its Port Talbot plant in Wales on Monday called off their strike, saying further investment talks had been assured.
Unite the Union had said they would begin their strike action from July 8, leading to Tata Steel UK challenging the balloting process and also bringing forward a planned closure of blast furnaces.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company welcomed Unite's decision against a strike and shelved the early closure plans.
"We have received written confirmation from Unite Union that with immediate effect they are suspending their current action short of a strike as well as the potential strike action due to commence on Monday 8 July, said a Tata Steel spokesperson.
"As a result, and given we can now be confident of ensuring appropriate resourcing of activities to operate safely, we will halt preparations for the early cessation of operations on Blast Furnace 4 and the wider heavy end in Port Talbot, planned for this week we welcome the fact that we have avoided having to progress down this path, the spokesperson said.
The company said the resumption of talks with the unions will now progress and focus on the future investments and aspirations for the business, and not on a renegotiation of our existing plan for the heavy-end closure or the enhanced employment support terms.

More From This Section

iPhone, Apple iPhone

NHRC notice to Centre, TN over 'discrimination' by Foxconn in jobs

PremiumKKR

Comeback in hospital space: KKR picks up 70% in BMH for Rs 2K crore

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

HDFC Capital Advisors acquires 8.5% stake in TruBoard Technologies

Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice-President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

We rely on demand pull; no excess stock with dealers, says Toyota

Tata Motors reports 8% decline in June domestic wholesales at 74,147 units

Tata Motors reports 8% decline in June domestic wholesales at 74,147 units

The wind down process for Blast Furnace 5 has now begun to plan and we expect to produce the final iron at the end of this week, the spokesperson added, with reference to the furnace scheduled for closure this week.
Unite members were striking in protest against job losses and the effects on the local community. Other steel unions have welcomed the news, something Unite said was essential.
Workers were simply not prepared to stand idly by while steel making ended and their communities were laid to waste, said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.
The Mumbai-headquartered steel major had originally planned to shut down one of the blast furnaces by the end of June and the second one by September. However, Unite the Union's proposed strike from July 8 raised the prospect of in the closure being forced earlier.
We understand the impact of our restructuring will have on many employees and contractors, but we remain committed to a just transition and pending a government-backed grant funding agreement to the GBP 1.25 billion investment in low-CO2 steelmaking, which will ensure Tata Steel has a long and sustainable future in the UK, the company said, urging unions to carry on the negotiations.
Graham had claimed it is "fighting for the future of the steel industry" and wanted things deferred until after the general election on July 4 as it claims to have secured "serious investment" from the Opposition Labour Party which is leading the pre-election surveys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Metals, Metal stocks

Tata Steel, SAIL: Analysts give 'sell' call on steel stocks; here's why

Tata Steel

Tata Steel UK begins legal action against union, fears plant closure

Tata Steel

Gender minorities to comprise 25% of Tata Steel workforce: Official

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

Decarbonisation strategy: Tata Steel, Dutch govt may finalise deal by FY25

Tata Steel

1.5K Tata Steel staff in Britain to start indefinite strike from July 8

Topics : Tata Steel Unions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon