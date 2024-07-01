No issue of excess inventory with dealers: Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) does not have any problem of excess inventory with its dealers, as the company works on a 'pull' system in which its production is aligned with demand, its country head and executive vice-president Vikram Gulati told Business Standard on Monday.

Last month, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) raised alarms about growing four-wheeler inventories at dealerships across India. It said the dealers are now holding approximately 550,000 vehicles, equivalent to a 60-day supply. This surplus stock could potentially strain dealers financially due to increased interest expenses. To deal with this issue, FADA has initiated discussions with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gulati said, "We don't have any problems. We actually have a totally different model. We have a pull system rather than a push system. Even earlier, we never really had this issue because we produce only what is demanded by the market." This pull-based approach is more responsive to real-time market conditions compared to the traditional "push" model of producing and pushing inventory to dealers.

"The stocks that have been set at the predetermined level are naturally there. But since we work on a pull system, this issue (of high inventory with dealers) is not related to us," he noted. In the first quarter of 2024-25 (FY25), TKM's domestic sales jumped by a significant 34 per cent year-on-year to 68,407 units. In 2023-24, TKM's domestic sales increased by 41.8 per cent year-on-year to 245,676 units.

When asked if the company is planning to follow the footsteps of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and get listed on Indian stock exchanges, he replied, "No such plans as of now. I don't want to comment about the future. But no such plans (right now)."

Gulati advocated for equalising the absolute tax, in rupee terms, on average strong hybrid cars with that of average petrol cars. This change, he argued, would promote hybrid vehicles, which emit less carbon. Currently, the government imposes a 48 per cent tax on petrol cars and a 43 per cent tax on hybrid cars.

"The consumer is not concerned about the rate (in percentage terms). He is concerned about the rupees he has to pay. The rupee amount is translated when the rate is multiplied with the ex-factory cost... The ex-factory cost of a greener technology, not just in the automotive sector but also in others too, is going to be higher. For example, in the case of hybrids, it is going to be expensive because there are two power trains instead of one in the same car," he noted.

Therefore, when you apply the much higher rate to the ex-factory cost of a hybrid car, the inadvertent outcome is that the tax in rupee terms is going to be higher, he said. "That probably should be looked at. One easy way of looking at it is having a formulation that can nullify this. We want the government to transparently do it as per their calculations. We do not want to prescribe anything."

He stated that the tax -- in absolute terms -- on an average petrol car and on an average hybrid car should be brought on par. "That is the bare minimum. The tax that the consumer has to pay should be the same," he added.

The share of electric cars in total car sales in India is about 2.2-2.3 per cent while the share of hybrid cars is about 2 per cent, which is minuscule. "These vehicles, especially hybrids, are in segments that are 'near mass'. Now, the real issue -- as a country -- is how to take this technology to mass," he said while indicating the need to bring down prices of hybrid cars.