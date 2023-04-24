close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata Steel starts hydrogen gas injection in furnace to cut CO2 emissions

Process in line with company's vision of becoming net zero by 2045

BS Reporter Kolkata
Steel

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel said on Monday it is conducting a trial for hydrogen gas injection in a blast furnace at Jamshedpur Works, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by cutting coke rate.
A company statement said that the trial will use 40 per cent of the injection systems in the ‘E’ blast furnace at Jamshedpur Works. “This is the first time in the world that such a large quantity of hydrogen gas is being continuously injected in a blast furnace,” it said.

The trial started on Sunday and will continue for four or five days continuously to provide insights about operating blast furnaces with greener fuel injectants, reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from the blast furnace. The move was in line with the company’s vision of becoming net zero by 2045.
The trial had the potential to reduce the coke rate by 10 per cent, translating into around 7-10 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions per ton of crude steel produced, the company added.  

"Our efforts towards decarbonisation are driven by our commitment to creating a sustainable tomorrow. The trial, a testament to our capabilities in design, fabrication, and commissioning of injection systems, will accelerate our foray into green steelmaking,” said Debashish Bhattacharjee, vice president (Technology and R&D), Tata Steel.
“As we explore the potential of greener fuel injectants, we are excited to see the impact it can have on reducing fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. We are confident that this trial will provide valuable insights into operating blast furnaces with hydrogen and help us identify the next steps towards achieving our goal of a leaner carbon future," said Uttam Singh, vice president, Iron Making, Tata Steel.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Tata Steel clears path for environment-friendly coke plant at Jamshedpur

Funding reality check for India's dream to achieve net-zero by 2070

Sprite now a $1 billion brand in India: Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey

Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Energy business powers RIL: Q4 beats Street, outlook positive for stock

Ajmera Realty acquires land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr


Tata Steel has a two-pronged approach of Carbon Direct Avoidance (CDA) and CO2 Capture and Use. The trial injection of hydrogen gas is part of the CDA approach, focusing on the blast furnace, one of the heaviest known industrial contributors to CO2 emissions worldwide, the company said.

Tata Steel

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Tata Steel hydrogen Carbon dioxide

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Tata Capital, Federal Bank to raise capital

bond yields
2 min read

Tata Steel starts hydrogen gas injection in furnace to cut CO2 emissions

Steel
2 min read

Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO, P Ganesh as CFO: Nykaa announces new appointments

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Attrition in IT firms to go back to pre-pandemic levels by October: Experts

Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
3 min read

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

The numbers don’t look better if lenders and insurance companies are excluded from the sample
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Premium

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

Apple Inc, Apple
6 min read
Premium

In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon