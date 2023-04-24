Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. has started the conglomerate’s first bond buyback since it was targeted by a short seller in January, sending its July 2024 notes to its biggest gain in a month.

Prices for 11 out of 15 dollar-denominated debt of Adani group companies tracked by Bloomberg rose as of 9:42 a.m. in Hong Kong on Monday, led by the 0.7 cent on the dollar gain of the Adani Port’s July 2024 debt.

The company also said it plans to buy back $130 million of the 3.375 per cent senior notes in each of the next four quarters as it tries to show its comfortable liquidity position, the firm said in stock exchange filing.