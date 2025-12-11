Tata Steel outlines strategy to offset higher iron ore costs post-2030

Building multiple options for upstream capacity, ramping up value-added downstream investments and doubling down on cost efficiencies are part of Tata Steel’s strategy to mitigate the impact of higher iron-ore costs post-2030, when its legacy captive mines come up for auction.

How is Tata Steel preparing for higher iron ore costs after 2030?

A day after Tata Steel announced multiple expansion projects as part of its long-term strategy for India, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, told analysts that the company was looking at reducing the impact of higher iron ore cost post-2030. Tata Steel’s legacy captive