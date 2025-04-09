Tata Steel to transform Netherlands operations, plans to cut 1,600 jobs

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced plans to cut 1,600 jobs in the Netherlands as part of a transformation programme, as it battles escalating costs amidst economic uncertainty.

Tata Steel's Netherlands operations were impacted in FY24 due to a delay in the relining of one of the blast furnaces. In FY25, liquid steel production volumes were near capacity at 6.75 million tonnes per annum.

However, challenging demand conditions in Europe—driven by geopolitical developments, trade and supply chain disruptions, and escalating energy costs—have affected operating costs and financial performance, Tata Steel said in a statement.

The company said it was committed to