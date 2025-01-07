Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

The partnership will leverage Tata Technologies' deep expertise in automotive software engineering and integration of next-gen technologies

Tata Technologies

The collaboration will focus on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms (File Image)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Technologies on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Telechips to develop innovative vehicle software solutions for next-gen software-defined vehicles (SDVs). 
The partnership will leverage Tata Technologies' deep expertise in automotive software engineering and integration of next-gen technologies for turnkey SDV development, and Telechips semiconductor technologies, including SoCs (system on chips), AI Vision ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) processors, and network gateway processors, a company statement said. 
"We are collaborating with Telechips, combining their advanced semiconductor technology with our deep domain knowledge and expertise in turnkey SDV development to help our customers develop competitive software-defined vehicles. 
"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to engineering a better world by enabling OEMs to deliver intelligent, connected, and sustainable vehicles that redefine safety, functionality, and user experiences while working towards a software-defined future," said Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies. 
 
The collaboration will focus on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities. 
"By combining our advanced semiconductor solutions with their expertise in vehicle software and hardware integration, we are paving the way for safer, smarter, and more connected mobility solutions, enabling OEMs to lead in the SDV era," said Jang-Kyu Lee, CEO of Telechips.

More From This Section

Loan, Payment, Money

Getty Images to buy Shutterstock to create $3.7 bn visual content company

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC looks to sell Rs 2,848 cr bad loans in Corporate Power with 98% haircut

Meta

Meta replaces fact-checking programme in US with 'Community Notes' model

Tata

Tata Digital enters retail investment with fixed deposits marketplace

Whatsapp, meta

Meta adds 3 board members, including Trump ally and UFC CEO Dana White

Topics : Tata Technologies tata technology Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon