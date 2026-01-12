Tata Trusts likely to discuss Sir Ratan Tata Trust seat for Neville
Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, was in the news last year for an internal rift among trustees, resulting in government intermediation to ease thorny issues
Sohini DasNivedita Mookerji Mumbai/New Delhi
Tata Trusts, in a board meeting scheduled for January 17, is expected to discuss Neville Tata’s induction into Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) as a trustee, according to sources in the know. Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), where Neville was in November 2025 appointed a trustee, are the two largest shareholders of Tata Sons — the holding company of the salt-to-semiconductor conglomerate.
