Tata Trusts likely to discuss Sir Ratan Tata Trust seat for Neville

An email query sent to Tata Trusts did not get a response until the time of going to press.

Neville Tata, 33, heads Star Bazaar, Trent’s supermarket business and has held leadership positions in the group’s various retail operations over the years. The entry of Neville, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata’s son, into the biggest trusts of the group marks a generational shift, according to industry watchers.

Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent in Tata Sons, was in the news last year for an internal rift among trustees, resulting in government intermediation to ease thorny issues.

Late last year, Mehli Mistry, a close associate of Ratan Tata, was voted out of Tata Trusts. Subsequently, he resigned from Tata Trusts, which was divided into two groups—one led by Noel Tata and the other by Mehli Mistry.

Against that backdrop, Neville’s induction into the key trusts is being interpreted as an organisational reset. Neville is one of the three children of Noel Tata and wife Aloo Mistry — who is the daughter of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, former chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds more than 18 per cent in Tata Sons.