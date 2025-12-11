Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / TCS's AI-first strategy puts spotlight on bold M&A move with Coastal Cloud

TCS's AI-first strategy puts spotlight on bold M&A move with Coastal Cloud

TCS's $700-million buyout of Salesforce firm Coastal Cloud highlights a stronger AI-focused M&A strategy, but analysts view the valuation as steep and note the market's muted response

India’s largest IT services provider announced the acquisition of US-based Coastal Cloud in an all-cash transaction of $700 million. (Photo: Reuters)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Even as TCS on Wednesday announced one of its largest-ever acquisitions, the market reaction remained subdued. While analysts considered the deal expensive, many agreed that AI-driven growth is pushing TCS to become more aggressive in its M&A strategy.
 
What does the Coastal Cloud acquisition signal for TCS?
 
India’s largest IT services provider announced the acquisition of US-based Coastal Cloud in an all-cash transaction of $700 million. The last such acquisition TCS did was in 2008, when it acquired Citigroup’s captive BPO arm Citigroup Global Services for $505 million.
 
How did the market react to the announcement?
 
On Thursday, TCS stock opened at Rs 3,206 per share, up marginally by 0.56 per cent. The stock closed at Rs 3,191.6 per share, marginally up from the previous day’s close of Rs 3,188.15 per share.
 

Why are analysts calling the deal expensive?
 
TCS announced the acquisition of Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce consulting firm specialising in enterprise-scale transformation. Analysts who track TCS believe that the acquisition is expensive. According to the filing, Coastal Cloud’s consolidated revenue for FY24 was $132 million and for the last 12 months was $141 million. The acquisition gives TCS access to 400 Salesforce-certified personnel in the US.
 
“The price they have paid for the asset seems to be higher than what their peers in past have paid for Salesforce consulting capabilities. But we need to further understand what additional capabilities are they acquiring,” said an analyst on condition of anonymity.
 
Coastal Cloud will be the second acquisition of TCS focused on acquiring Salesforce capability.
 
How does the deal align with TCS’s AI-first strategy?
 
“Customer relationship management (CRM) data is very crucial, especially in the AI world where access to data is important for any transformational change. Both these acquisitions will give TCS significant access to such deals,” said Pareekh Jain, founder of Pareekh Jain Consulting and ERIIT.
 
He also believes that with the new M&A focus, TCS will finally play the catch-up game with other peers. “Everyone has been aggressive with acquisitions; it was TCS which has been rather slow. But that seems to be changing,” he added.
 
Did leadership changes earlier this year hint at this shift?
 
Some analysts Business Standard spoke to said that TCS charting an aggressive inorganic route was evident when the firm announced top management changes in April this year. As part of the changes, the company announced the appointment of Aarthi Subramanian as the chief operating officer and Mangesh Sathe as the chief strategy officer. 
“This is clearly why the rejig was made, to get the desired attention to bring AI focus into the company. So focus on merger and acquisition is on expected lines,” said an analyst on condition of anonymity.
 
Can TCS comfortably support such deals financially?
 
Many also point out that it is about time TCS gets its inorganic expansion in focus. With Rs 1.06 trillion as cash reserves as of September 30, 2025, acquisition should not be an issue.
 

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

